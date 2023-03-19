Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for 4.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 572.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,033,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 83,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,057. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $56.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $920.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

