Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $62.92. 10,067,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

