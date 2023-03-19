Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 123,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 730.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,800,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,520. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.28. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.16 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

