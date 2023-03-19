Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,535,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

