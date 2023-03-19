Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.97. The company had a trading volume of 666,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

