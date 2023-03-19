Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $225,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.72. 2,214,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,039. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

