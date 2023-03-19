Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 195.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAK traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43. The stock has a market cap of $504.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $95.30.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

