Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VDC stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $186.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.08. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.