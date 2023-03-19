Financial Survey: Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) & Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Rating) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 5.79 $4.10 million $0.80 23.30

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Oconee Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oconee Federal Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial 23.81% 6.11% 0.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses located in Oconee and Pickens counties in South Carolina, and Stephens and Rabun counties in Georgia. The company was founded on January 1, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

