First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) & Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Head to Head Contrast

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Modiv -7.37% -1.37% -0.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modiv 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Modiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.86, indicating a potential upside of 76.04%. Modiv has a consensus price target of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 69.35%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Modiv.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Modiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Modiv $46.17 million 1.82 -$3.29 million ($1.00) -11.16

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Modiv.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

