First Citizens Financial Corp Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,679,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

