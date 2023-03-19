First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of FFBC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 1,639,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,296. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

