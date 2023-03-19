First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,781,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $21,746,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

