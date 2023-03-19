First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
First Horizon Stock Performance
First Horizon stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,781,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $21,746,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
