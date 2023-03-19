First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,597,000 after acquiring an additional 693,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,290,000 after acquiring an additional 475,293 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,777.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 468,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 443,845 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.