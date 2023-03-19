Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Five Below Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.57. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

