Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,614 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of Five9 worth $41,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 845.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $125,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,817.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,637 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $60.41 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

