Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stake Reduced by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,004,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,431 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $69,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 195,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.0 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.