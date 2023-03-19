Flow (FLOW) Trading Up 19.7% This Week

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Flow has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $50.49 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.51 or 0.00361002 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,378.97 or 0.26242514 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.