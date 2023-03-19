Flower City Capital Sells 1,948 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Flower City Capital cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after purchasing an additional 419,722 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after purchasing an additional 126,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,679,000 after purchasing an additional 658,951 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

