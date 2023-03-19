Flower City Capital Sells 4,024 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Flower City Capital reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

EFA opened at $67.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.