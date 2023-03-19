FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.24.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 822,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after buying an additional 554,753 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $12,101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

