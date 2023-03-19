Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Franklin Street Properties Price Performance
Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a P/E ratio of 174.17 and a beta of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.01.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.