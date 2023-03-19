Frax (FRAX) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $8.23 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

