FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE FTAI opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.