Function X (FX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $398,417.21

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Function X has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $82.34 million and $398,417.21 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Function X Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Function X Token Trading
