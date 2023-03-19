Fundamentun LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 293,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,631,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 184,796 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 165,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,647. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

