G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $713.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 445,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 95,865 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 374,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.