G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $560.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.88 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

GIII opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.65.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIII. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. CL King downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

