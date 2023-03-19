G999 (G999) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,406.10

G999 (G999) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, G999 has traded 43% higher against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $6,406.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00064346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00045246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019863 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001531 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

