Gala (GALA) Market Capitalization Hits $340.16 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar. Gala has a market cap of $340.16 million and approximately $282.73 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.66 or 0.00364963 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,461.51 or 0.26526789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

