Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Galapagos Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,121. Galapagos has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $72.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

