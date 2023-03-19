Galxe (GAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46.01 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Galxe has a total market cap of $117.18 million and $46.01 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Galxe has traded up 56.6% against the US dollar. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00007888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00368766 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,315.36 or 0.26803169 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

