GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

GAP Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,466,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. GAP’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $76,062.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,089.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,975 shares of company stock worth $176,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

