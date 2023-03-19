GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $430.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.41.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

