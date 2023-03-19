GATX (NYSE:GATX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.33.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $127.58.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 76.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GATX by 124.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 489.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

