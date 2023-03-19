General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Position Reduced by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. General American Investors makes up approximately 7.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 2.59% of General American Investors worth $22,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 47,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 331,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of General American Investors stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,693. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $42.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.