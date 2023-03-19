General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $77.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.94.

General Mills Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $79.79 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.91.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after buying an additional 190,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

