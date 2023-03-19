Genesis Energy Limited (GNE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on April 5th

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Genesis Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Genesis Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Genesis Energy
