Genesis Energy Limited (GNE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on April 5th

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Genesis Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to residential and business customers in New Zealand. It generates electricity from thermal, hydro, and wind sources. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Kupe segments. The Retail segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

