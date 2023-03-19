Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $827,124.14 and approximately $138.56 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00368766 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,315.36 or 0.26803169 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

