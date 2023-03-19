Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Announces Dividend of $0.49

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4874 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Genting Malaysia Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GMALY opened at $16.00 on Friday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services.

