Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Announces Dividend of $0.49

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4874 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Genting Malaysia Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GMALY opened at $16.00 on Friday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00.
About Genting Malaysia Berhad
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genting Malaysia Berhad (GMALY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.