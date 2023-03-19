Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $162.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.98 and a 200 day moving average of $169.54. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

