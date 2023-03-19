Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($4.51) target price on the stock.

GEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.27) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Genuit Group Stock Performance

LON GEN opened at GBX 271 ($3.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £675.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 313.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. Genuit Group has a 1-year low of GBX 244 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 542 ($6.61).

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Genuit Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,315.79%.

In related news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £28,160 ($34,320.54). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Further Reading

