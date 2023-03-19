GICTrade (GICT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21,563.26

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. GICTrade has a market cap of $93.67 million and $21,563.26 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003446 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94308636 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23,028.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

