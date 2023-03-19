GICTrade (GICT) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003332 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $93.05 million and $14,535.46 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94165474 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20,003.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

