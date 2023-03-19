Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.04

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and traded as high as $63.10. Givaudan shares last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 38,190 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on GVDNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,096.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

