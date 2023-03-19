Gleason Group Inc. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10,656.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,481 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.00 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

