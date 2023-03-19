Gleason Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

