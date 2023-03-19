Gleason Group Inc. Invests $2.27 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after acquiring an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after purchasing an additional 706,560 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,286,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after buying an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $72.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

