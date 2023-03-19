Gleason Group Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gleason Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.