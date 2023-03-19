Gleason Group Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $197.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

